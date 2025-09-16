This is a big one my friends! I have been hard at work making SailSim expandable, smoother and more stable as well as optimized to the point of exhaustion :) In this update a huge overhaul of the Level management system was done. Pre-Load Level structure for a more stable and memory spike free progression, smoother game play, optimized levels and improved overall experience.

Levels have been revised, the Lake is bigger now and has more places to explore. Water and other materials have been optimized. General SailSim level quality has been improved. There is too much to describe in one post. In general things are better, faster, stronger :)

Key points:

- Pre-Load Level Asset structure

- Initial Shader "Poke" for smoother first load

- Optimized levels with culling and Materials

- Large Mobile compatibility expansion

- Very nice FPS boost

- Reworked levels and added additional content

- Lake is bigger now, more life is in the environments

- New libraries for iOS Game Center have been included (For Mobile users)

- New libraries for Google Pay Games have been included (For Mobile users)

- Lots of small nitpicks and errors have been resolved

- Additional Linux libraries have been included

- Altered Graphics Scalability settings

- Revised Water reflections, materials and performance

- Much much more...

I hope you enjoy the update. Now that there is a structure for expand ability in place, there are so many things i want to add and this time i can :) As always, if you find any issues then please don't hesitate to tell me and i shall do my best to correct the situation.

PS: If your Scalability settings are more than half or completely set to Max, you can disable "Planar Reflections" in the graphics settings. The water material itself has a reflection system so it is unnecessary. You will also notice a significant boost in performance and FPS . The reflection option is there if you want to play around with lower spec systems and it is also used on mobile. On PC it is almost unnecessary unless your system has very low specifications.

You will also notice that the controls will become faster, which you can adjust accordingly in the Controls section of the Settings Menu.