16 September 2025 Build 20000900 Edited 16 September 2025 – 15:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Reduced trophy crafting time from 2 minutes to 30 seconds
  • Improved trophy interaction inside the crusher
  • Fixed vehicle detection zone in the crusher
  • Added additional visual representation of the vehicle zone in the crusher
  • Added audio jingle when a trophy is created
  • Fixed an issue where employees wouldn’t accept new jobs
  • Improved camera behavior while driving a vehicle with a tanker trailer


New car coming soon!

At the end of the week, a new vehicle will appear in Winston Springs:



Guess what might be hiding under this image! 😉





In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
