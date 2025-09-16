🛠 Patch Notes:

Reduced trophy crafting time from 2 minutes to 30 seconds



Improved trophy interaction inside the crusher



Fixed vehicle detection zone in the crusher



Added additional visual representation of the vehicle zone in the crusher



Added audio jingle when a trophy is created



Fixed an issue where employees wouldn’t accept new jobs



Improved camera behavior while driving a vehicle with a tanker trailer



New car coming soon!

At the end of the week, a new vehicle will appear in Winston Springs:Guess what might be hiding under this image! 😉In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates: