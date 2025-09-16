🛠 Patch Notes:
- Reduced trophy crafting time from 2 minutes to 30 seconds
- Improved trophy interaction inside the crusher
- Fixed vehicle detection zone in the crusher
- Added additional visual representation of the vehicle zone in the crusher
- Added audio jingle when a trophy is created
- Fixed an issue where employees wouldn’t accept new jobs
- Improved camera behavior while driving a vehicle with a tanker trailer
New car coming soon!At the end of the week, a new vehicle will appear in Winston Springs:
Guess what might be hiding under this image! 😉
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
Changed files in this update