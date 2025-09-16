 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20000894 Edited 16 September 2025 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello all my party animals!

I'm frequently popping into various areas of our after party conversation, and realized while adding in some steam achievements that I needed to finish a couple conversation paths, so those are fixed. I'm actually kinda proud of the RP style story on one of the endings I added in.

I'm nearly daily checking and adding in little content here and there, thank you for being part of the party and enjoying all the raunchy scenes.

Thanks, have a great week!

