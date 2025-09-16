Hey, survivors! ❄️

Welcome to another major update for Winter Survival. After a series of episodes where we’ve been teasing a little bit of what we’ve been working on for the past few months, it's high time to finally share it with our beloved community. We’ve rolled out a brand-new update packed with reworks, improvements, and bug fixes to make your survival experience smoother, more balanced, and more immersive. Stick with me till the end, as we might have something that you’d definitely want to keep an eye out on 👀

Due to fundamental changes in the game’s questline and various other data, we regret to announce that old save files are no longer compatible after this update (16th of September, 2025).

If you want to continue your old playthrough, please make sure to use the “legacy” branch.

More information can be found in the pinned thread via Steam discussions. You can also proceed directly to that thread by clicking this link If you want to continue your playthrough on your old saves, it might be worth to have some sort of a backup of your old saves. Check this link to see how to do it properly.

When starting the game, there is a new screen that will open up - Shader Compilation Screen. This will attempt to precompile all shaders in the game for your hardware so that the game can run smoothly when being played, rather than compiling them on the go (which can be a cause of hitches). The visual representation of this widget is temporary.

The compilation of shaders is very resource-intensive on the hardware, so if you are getting repeated crashes on this, please let us know your computer specs here or on Discord - CPU, GPU, and Hard Disk that you are installing the game on as it can help us remove these issues before full release of the game, or finding alternative solutions for these cases. Restarting a game may help with some of the issues.

Major Reworks & Improvements 🛠️

Note: These patch notes highlight a selection of fixes and improvements. They are not exhaustive. Many systems were fully reworked (such as Sanity, Status Cards, Torch, and more), and those broader changes are not listed here as simple bug fixes.

New Easy Difficulty Level

A new Newcomer difficulty setting has been added to make the game more approachable for players seeking a lighter challenge. This mode lowers survival demands (hunger, thirst, tiredness) and combat intensity, which should help you experience the Story Mode and explore the Survival Mode.

Sanity Rework

The Sanity System was visually updated and expanded with late-game mechanics, offering clearer feedback and a greater impact on gameplay at higher Adaptation levels.

Status Card Rework

Status cards were redesigned for clarity and now provide more information about the environment and wilderness events, making it easier to prepare for what’s coming in the wild.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1394960/view/569255906735293427 Torch Rework

The torch was integrated into the new combat system and can now be used as a weapon. Controls are smoother, durability is better balanced, and now you can block with it. It is still primarily used as a tool to scare away wolves when lit, rather than as a brute force weapon.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1394960/view/525343813853513095 Crafting UI Rework

The crafting interface was redesigned with cleaner navigation, now providing players with more information about crafted items for a clearer experience and less waste. We've talked a little bit about it in our previous announcement, so you can freely check this one out here:

Trolley Damage Rework

The Trolley breaking up mechanic was adjusted to provide balanced and fair damage mechanics.

Bear Event Rework

We completely reworked the Bear Wilderness Event. Now, the interaction with it is more intuitive for the player. You can check The Road to Survival Just Got Smoother announcement

Graphic Improvements

The resource graphics have been fully overhauled with updated models, textures, and a consistent PBR workflow, including redesigned animal models with improved fur and updated foliage and hard surface assets. The rendering system has been enhanced with extensive exposure adjustments, and alternative versions of resources have been added to match different biomes. Overall, existing content has been polished to meet the quality standards of a full release.

Performance Improvements

High settings now run efficiently on RTX 2060 and higher graphics cards. Major optimization of memory consumption for improved stability and performance. Added support for FSR, TSR, and DLSS technologies for enhanced upscaling and performance. Optimized water systems for oceans and rivers to improve performance and visual fidelity. Added shader compilation before game launch to enhance the initial gameplay experience.

🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in the Introduction where the wolf did not react to a thrown snowball.

Fixed a bug where stats after sleeping were not displayed while dragging the clock arrow.

Fixed a bug where saving and loading during the “Destroy the Wall” quest did not count progress correctly.

Fixed a bug in Act II where using the broken attic ladder blocked input.

Fixed a bug where item icons overlapped in the inventory UI after moving them to storage.

Fixed a bug where a door frame could not be placed after loading a save made during the related objective.

Fixed a bug where FOV decreased after equipping and hiding a spear.

Fixed a bug where deer were stuck in traps, and the trap could not be picked up after loading a save from a specific objective.

Fixed a bug where objective markers were missing.

Fixed issues related to meat piles.

Fixed a bug in the Cooking in the Wild event where the spawned animal had the “Idle” task.

Fixed a bug in the First Come, First Served event where trap damage did not trigger the event.

Fixed a bug in Hypochondria where the exclamation mark was not removed from the debuffs UI.

Fixed a bug in Hypochondria where the symptom did not trigger after sleeping.

Fixed a bug where moss could not be picked up.

Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to load a save from the live build.

Fixed a bug in Fear of the Graves where insanity increased too rapidly.

Fixed a bug where selecting “Customisable” difficulty in Story started Endless mode instead.

Fixed a typo in the “Survivalist” difficulty description.

Fixed a bug where player hands were missing.

Fixed a bug where players could not climb up ropes.

Fixed a bug where text strings from CW were present in Endless and Story modes.

Fixed a bug where skeletal mesh parts of the FPP player were not updating bounds correctly.

Fixed a bug where items could not be dropped from the inventory.

Fixed a bug where players could move during the Introduction start animation.

Fixed a bug in the Introduction where the crow did not react to a thrown snowball.

Fixed a bug in Act I where doors on story huts and self-built doors could not be opened.

Fixed a bug in the Sickness quest where the shovel in the cave could not be picked up.

Fixed a bug where opening a window used the same SFX as a door.

Fixed a bug where only right rotation was possible in the padlock interface.

Fixed a bug where climbing down deer stand ladders led to falling off the map.

Fixed a bug where the locked door in the escape room was missing.

Fixed a bug where duplicate trees appeared in the rabbit glade.

Fixed a bug where the dodging keybinding reset incorrectly, and set it to Ctrl keys.

Fixed a bug where bird animations lacked proper optimization settings.

Fixed a bug where newly created saves were not displayed in the “Load” menu.

Fixed a bug where checkpoint and sleep saves in story mode were replaced by newly created saves.

Fixed a bug where the symptoms selection menu blocked progress.

Fixed a bug where players could get out of bounds at a specific spot.

Fixed a typo in the “Cave” quest description in the Home scenario.

Fixed a bug where lock picks only moved to the right.

Fixed a bug where treasure chests could not be interacted with.

Fixed a bug where crafting did not work properly.

Fixed a bug where the “Light up” text was missing in the campfire UI.

Fixed a bug where the [T] button for “transfer all” and “take all” did not work.

Fixed a bug where moving a shelf while crouched returned full movement speed.

Fixed a bug where the game did not fetch already created profiles or save new ones.

Fixed a bug where icons for “Use” in chests and “Take” in loot UI were missing.

Fixed a bug in Act II where the bear was missing after the first nightmare sequence.

Fixed a bug in Symptoms where killing delusional rabbits granted XP.

Fixed a bug where the Grave Bouquet buff reset after saving and loading.

Fixed a bug where redundant tooltips appeared after loading saves from Act II.

Fixed a bug in Act II where the “Hunting” quest was not started due to the deer skipping the trap.

Fixed a bug in Act II where phone ringing SFX played after loading the In Distress checkpoint save.

Fixed a bug where some doors and all cupboards shared incorrect SFX.

Fixed a bug where the escape room chest could be reached through the floor.

Fixed a bug where the trolley did not break as intended.

Fixed a bug where RMB functionality was broken after canceling battery or patch application.

Fixed a bug where wooden foundations were incorrectly labeled “Test foundation” in the placement pop-up.

Fixed a bug where opening the inventory while charging a torch blocked input.

Fixed a bug where locked chests were re-locked after saving and loading.

Fixed a bug with Joel’s camp collision.

Fixed a bug where attacking dead animals incorrectly triggered debuff SFX.

Fixed a bug where key bindings were missing from the Options menu in the main menu.

Fixed a crash that occurred when picking up any pre-placed torch.

Fixed multiple issues with torch mechanics.

Fixed a bug where wolves did not react to torches.

Fixed a bug in Symptoms where the Delusion Predator boar could kill the player.

Fixed a bug in Act I where double drawers appeared when loading autosaves before reaching the hut.

Fixed a bug where items scaled incorrectly and appeared larger after saving and loading.

Fixed a bug where items in the hunter’s hut and Act I hut respawned after saving and loading.

Fixed a bug where chests reset to starting items after saving and loading.

Fixed a bug in the Hunter side quest where the wooden jaw trap did not trigger and the quest was not received.

Fixed a bug where the reinforced cowcatcher was added to the inventory instead of being equipped and could not be attached to the trolley.

Fixed a crash in Act II that occurred after looting the deer from the Hunting quest.

Fixed a bug where a black screen appeared after returning from a strange dream.

Fixed a crash in Act II that occurred when killing a deer.

Fixed a bug where keys did not work on doors.

Fixed a blocker in the Introduction where taking out the canteen before the Drinking quest blocked progression.

Fixed a bug where the low-stats white circle indicator for sanity loss disappeared after loading a game.

Fixed a bug where Marshal could catch the player while driving the trolley.

Fixed a bug in Act II where crafting a Small Skin Drying Rack produced a regular Skin Drying Rack instead.

Fixed a blocker where trolley levers did not change direction.

Fixed a bug in Delusion Predator where wolf animations were missing.

Fixed a bug in Act I where tools could not be used after the cinematic with the bear banging on the door during the bonfire quest.

Fixed a bug where screen space reflections being off by default caused caves to look incorrect.

Fixed a bug where the torch was missing HUD tips.

Fixed a bug where input was blocked if dodging while swinging the torch or blocking.

Fixed a bug where large branches became disproportionately large after loading a game.

Fixed a bug in Act I where the objective marker was missing on the bonfire after receiving the No Smoke Without Fire quest.

Fixed a bug in Act I where campfire schematics were not given as expected.

Fixed a bug where pressing V during rope climbing or abseiling animations caused input loss.

Fixed a bug in the Introduction where camera movement was not blocked after a bear attack while still inside the hidey hole.

Fixed a bug in Fear of the Graves where insanity increased too rapidly.

Fixed a bug in Act II where players could fall off the map in the exit cave during Echoes of Sabotage III.

Fixed a bug where a shelf was missing in the warehouse next to the puzzle house.

What’s Next 👀

And that’s just the beginning of what Winter Survival has to offer. While we can’t spill the beans yet, we recommend you mark September 18th on your calendars because we’ve got something special to show you that day. Let’s just say… it’s been cooking for a while, and we can’t wait to share it. But for now, enjoy the update, share your comments with us, and don’t forget to tune in this Thursday to see what we have in store! 🔥

Stay up-to-date 📰

And that's gonna be it for today's update! Make sure to update your game, dive into the gameplay, and last but not least share your feedback with us. If you spot that something feels off or simply (and most importantly) block your further progress, do not hesitate and reach out to us in the comments or on our official discord server. We will keep an eye out on your invaluable feedback and will do our best to answer straight away. Until the next update!