- Match Highlights improvements, both in how it looks and the intelligence of players with better animations for passing etc.
- Portuguese and Brazilian Portuguese are now supported languages!
- An indicator has been added to the top of Highlights and Retro that displays which team is Attacking.
- Goal Nets have been added for both Highlights and Retro to make it clearer if a goal was scored.
- Corner Flags have been recoloured to stand out more.
- Numerous misc Bug Fixes.
Version 6.2.19 Portuguese
