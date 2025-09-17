 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20000831
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Match Highlights improvements, both in how it looks and the intelligence of players with better animations for passing etc.
  • Portuguese and Brazilian Portuguese are now supported languages!
  • An indicator has been added to the top of Highlights and Retro that displays which team is Attacking.
  • Goal Nets have been added for both Highlights and Retro to make it clearer if a goal was scored.
  • Corner Flags have been recoloured to stand out more.
  • Numerous misc Bug Fixes.

