16 September 2025 Build 20000805 Edited 16 September 2025 – 13:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
In this update:

  • Better performance when editing your show, especially on large shows with many cues
  • New option: “Reverse Order on Timeline” (CTRL + SHIFT + R). Use this when you make a stepper out of single cues and you want to reverse the order.
  • The timeline now looks much better when you zoom out very far. Your show will look cleaner and it’s easier to make edits even at extreme zoom levels.
  • Better thumbnail images

