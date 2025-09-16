- Better performance when editing your show, especially on large shows with many cues
- New option: “Reverse Order on Timeline” (CTRL + SHIFT + R). Use this when you make a stepper out of single cues and you want to reverse the order.
- The timeline now looks much better when you zoom out very far. Your show will look cleaner and it’s easier to make edits even at extreme zoom levels.
- Better thumbnail images
Massive Performance Improvement
Update notes via Steam Community
In this update:
