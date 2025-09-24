 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20000790 Edited 24 September 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.2.6 has been released

This update removes some items that are not in the game from the storage box.

It also fixes a bug where drones were not delivering items to buildings. This was caused by them trying to grab or deliver items from or to another island.

So I've changed the AI logic to fix this bug. Incidentally, this also fixes a bug where drones could sometimes travel across islands, despite them not being able to fly across water.

Full changelog:

  • Remove purple melon, potion lv 3, nightbook, orb, tiny equipment from storage box

  • Remove gear item from storage box

  • Fix bug where drones/NPCs did not deliver items due to other island buildings reserving items

  • Fix missing turtle accessory icon

  • Fix unable to see objective #10 if it unlocks

  • Fix drones able to fly across islands

-YYZ

