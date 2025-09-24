v1.2.6 has been released
This update removes some items that are not in the game from the storage box.
It also fixes a bug where drones were not delivering items to buildings. This was caused by them trying to grab or deliver items from or to another island.
So I've changed the AI logic to fix this bug. Incidentally, this also fixes a bug where drones could sometimes travel across islands, despite them not being able to fly across water.
Full changelog:
Remove purple melon, potion lv 3, nightbook, orb, tiny equipment from storage box
Remove gear item from storage box
Fix bug where drones/NPCs did not deliver items due to other island buildings reserving items
Fix missing turtle accessory icon
Fix unable to see objective #10 if it unlocks
Fix drones able to fly across islands
-YYZ
