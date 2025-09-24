v1.2.6 has been released

This update removes some items that are not in the game from the storage box.

It also fixes a bug where drones were not delivering items to buildings. This was caused by them trying to grab or deliver items from or to another island.

So I've changed the AI logic to fix this bug. Incidentally, this also fixes a bug where drones could sometimes travel across islands, despite them not being able to fly across water.

Full changelog:

Remove purple melon, potion lv 3, nightbook, orb, tiny equipment from storage box

Remove gear item from storage box

Fix bug where drones/NPCs did not deliver items due to other island buildings reserving items

Fix missing turtle accessory icon

Fix unable to see objective #10 if it unlocks

Fix drones able to fly across islands

-YYZ