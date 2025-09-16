Bug fixes:

- Fixed hero notifications on new missions (you can play Rufus and Kara in Battle mode)

- Fixed nighttime overriding the frozen lake event

- Changed icemoster roll to prevent weird behaviour

- Fixed chariots lagging behind in big armies.

- Fixed buildings spawning the right ruins when destroyed in campaign mode

- You can target neutral structures correctly again

- Corrected objectives in mission 9



Gameplay changes:

- Increased the difficulty of missions 9 and 10

- Slightly increased overall aggressiveness of Normal and Easy AI

- Troops now get chilled before taking damage from water in mission 10



Visual changes:

- Reduced health size of turrets

- Ghost Rufus now completely disappears after dying.

