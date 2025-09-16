 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20000578 Edited 16 September 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fixes:
- Fixed hero notifications on new missions (you can play Rufus and Kara in Battle mode)
- Fixed nighttime overriding the frozen lake event
- Changed icemoster roll to prevent weird behaviour
- Fixed chariots lagging behind in big armies.
- Fixed buildings spawning the right ruins when destroyed in campaign mode
- You can target neutral structures correctly again
- Corrected objectives in mission 9

Gameplay changes:
- Increased the difficulty of missions 9 and 10
- Slightly increased overall aggressiveness of Normal and Easy AI
- Troops now get chilled before taking damage from water in mission 10

Visual changes:
- Reduced health size of turrets
- Ghost Rufus now completely disappears after dying.

