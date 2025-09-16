 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20000485 Edited 16 September 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Player camera has been modified greatly
  • All interactable books and lore items should now properly work without the need to adjust camera
  • New keybinds added for hiding the UI and autorun
  • Community reported areas on the world have been fixed
  • Other community submitted bugs fixed

