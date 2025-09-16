- Player camera has been modified greatly
- All interactable books and lore items should now properly work without the need to adjust camera
- New keybinds added for hiding the UI and autorun
- Community reported areas on the world have been fixed
- Other community submitted bugs fixed
Hotfix Patch 0.5.3.2
