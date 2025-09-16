- Fixed input switching between keyboard and controller in menu
- Fixed up the Cyberwave & Shinra guns
- Fixed crew leader having two or more ownership of crews through "Pass leadership"
- Fixed player able to move during duel countdown when opening menu
- Fixed player kills leaderboard
- Added controller navigation for leaderboards
- Improve response when hitting someone
- Snappier (and more consistent) notifications
- Steam Sandbox IAP added
Patch Notes v0.7.1
Update notes via Steam Community
