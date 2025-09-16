 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 20000313 Edited 16 September 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed input switching between keyboard and controller in menu
  • Fixed up the Cyberwave & Shinra guns
  • Fixed crew leader having two or more ownership of crews through "Pass leadership"
  • Fixed player able to move during duel countdown when opening menu
  • Fixed player kills leaderboard
  • Added controller navigation for leaderboards
  • Improve response when hitting someone
  • Snappier (and more consistent) notifications
  • Steam Sandbox IAP added

Changed files in this update

Depot 3659221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link