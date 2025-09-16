 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20000289 Edited 16 September 2025 – 13:26:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Adjusted the balance of wine and chacha prices.
Fixed a bug where purchased raw materials were sold without demand modifiers.
Added an option to change the maximum FPS.
Added explanations on how to expand the assortment in Rufus’s shop.
Fixed the character freezing near NPCs when trying to start a dialogue.

