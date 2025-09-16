 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20000285 Edited 16 September 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Modified teleport to show in remote camera for better lining up.

  • Improved shoulder rotation handling for auto human motion transfer.

  • Fixed VR hands showing while recording which they should not.

  • Modified input device window to be full screen (and on large VR menu) in VR as well as providing a close button in VR.

  • Modified teleport movement to show actor with a stronger ghost skin which is easier to see. Furthermore if there is no model a placeholder teleport model is shown.

  • Improved VR menu placement for characters with relocated arms and head located far in front of body.

  • Improving handling of arm IK for characters without shoulder.

  • Add support to disable motion transfers. Avoids the need to duplicate configurations to test out motion transfers.

  • Added support to disable spine twist in auto human motion transfer.

  • Fixed duplicate/copy/cut/decompose motion transfer did not save edited values causing unedited values to be used.

