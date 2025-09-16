Modified teleport to show in remote camera for better lining up.
Improved shoulder rotation handling for auto human motion transfer.
Fixed VR hands showing while recording which they should not.
Modified input device window to be full screen (and on large VR menu) in VR as well as providing a close button in VR.
Modified teleport movement to show actor with a stronger ghost skin which is easier to see. Furthermore if there is no model a placeholder teleport model is shown.
Improved VR menu placement for characters with relocated arms and head located far in front of body.
Improving handling of arm IK for characters without shoulder.
Add support to disable motion transfers. Avoids the need to duplicate configurations to test out motion transfers.
Added support to disable spine twist in auto human motion transfer.
Fixed duplicate/copy/cut/decompose motion transfer did not save edited values causing unedited values to be used.
DEMoCap 1.5 Release
