16 September 2025 Build 20000208 Edited 16 September 2025 – 14:06:51 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The self destruct damage of the "Self Exploding Fireman" has been reduced to one-third of its original damage.

All consumables' attributes have been upgraded.

Equipment adjustment of "Dragon Sword": The passive skill originally assigned to the troops, "Steady Strike - After killing, provide 15 defenses for oneself and our neighboring team for 3 rounds." has been replaced with "Firm Will - After attacking, provide 5 attacks and 10 defenses for oneself for 3 rounds." Passive skill.

Devil Sword Equipment Adjustment: Added passive skill "Madness -+6 damage before attack, but -20 defense, lasts for 3 rounds

Devil Crossbow Equipment Adjustment: Added passive skill "Madness -+6 damage before attack, but -20 defense, lasts for 3 rounds

Fixed a bug in random events where players are unable to continue moving forward after an encounter battle has ended.

Fix bugs that prevent combat from occurring

