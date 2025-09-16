

The self destruct damage of the "Self Exploding Fireman" has been reduced to one-third of its original damage.



All consumables' attributes have been upgraded.



Equipment adjustment of "Dragon Sword": The passive skill originally assigned to the troops, "Steady Strike - After killing, provide 15 defenses for oneself and our neighboring team for 3 rounds." has been replaced with "Firm Will - After attacking, provide 5 attacks and 10 defenses for oneself for 3 rounds." Passive skill.



Devil Sword Equipment Adjustment: Added passive skill "Madness -+6 damage before attack, but -20 defense, lasts for 3 rounds



Devil Crossbow Equipment Adjustment: Added passive skill "Madness -+6 damage before attack, but -20 defense, lasts for 3 rounds



Fixed a bug in random events where players are unable to continue moving forward after an encounter battle has ended.



Fix bugs that prevent combat from occurring