9.16 Update Description
Update notes via Steam Community
The self destruct damage of the "Self Exploding Fireman" has been reduced to one-third of its original damage.
All consumables' attributes have been upgraded.
Equipment adjustment of "Dragon Sword": The passive skill originally assigned to the troops, "Steady Strike - After killing, provide 15 defenses for oneself and our neighboring team for 3 rounds." has been replaced with "Firm Will - After attacking, provide 5 attacks and 10 defenses for oneself for 3 rounds." Passive skill.
Devil Sword Equipment Adjustment: Added passive skill "Madness -+6 damage before attack, but -20 defense, lasts for 3 rounds
Devil Crossbow Equipment Adjustment: Added passive skill "Madness -+6 damage before attack, but -20 defense, lasts for 3 rounds
Fixed a bug in random events where players are unable to continue moving forward after an encounter battle has ended.
Fix bugs that prevent combat from occurring
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update