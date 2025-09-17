 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20000199 Edited 17 September 2025 – 12:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

OH FLICK!

The wait is finally over: Flick Shot Rogues is out RIGHT NOW!

It’s been quite a journey getting here, and we want to thank all our family, friends, and playtesters who helped us get to this point.

We really hope you will enjoy our hero-flicking, turnbased roguelike!

And after playing, it would be pretty cool if you could take the time and leave a review on Steam!

Reviews will help us reach even more rogue-like likers and trick shot enthusiasts!

Also, say hi on our Discord server! We would love to hear from you, be it feedback, bug reports, or just a nice message!

Join here: https://discord.com/invite/3eXyP9gF2u

Happy bouncing,

The Butter By The Fish Team

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link