OH FLICK!

The wait is finally over: Flick Shot Rogues is out RIGHT NOW!

It’s been quite a journey getting here, and we want to thank all our family, friends, and playtesters who helped us get to this point.

We really hope you will enjoy our hero-flicking, turnbased roguelike!

And after playing, it would be pretty cool if you could take the time and leave a review on Steam!

Reviews will help us reach even more rogue-like likers and trick shot enthusiasts!

Also, say hi on our Discord server! We would love to hear from you, be it feedback, bug reports, or just a nice message!

Join here: https://discord.com/invite/3eXyP9gF2u

Happy bouncing,

The Butter By The Fish Team