16 September 2025 Build 20000137 Edited 16 September 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed various text errors.
  • Fixed an issue where the backpack UI could scroll unexpectedly.
  • Fixed a bug preventing certain fish from being caught.
  • Fixed a bug where affection gained during birthday conversations was incorrectly applied to Oda.
  • Fixed an issue where furniture placed near the farmhouse entrance could be mistakenly removed during house upgrades.
  • Fixed a bug that caused buildings to appear extremely blurry under certain conditions.
  • Fixed a soft-lock issue caused by dialogue failing to trigger in specific cases.
  • Fixed an issue where Kitsune's affection could reset to zero.
  • Fixed a bug where some gatherable items couldn’t be collected.
  • Fixed a bug where certain livestock buildings incorrectly required sakura wood.
  • Made several optimizations to improve overall performance.
  • Known issue: Some item icons appear in very low resolution — we’re working to fix this as soon as possible.

