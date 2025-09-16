- Fixed various text errors.
- Fixed an issue where the backpack UI could scroll unexpectedly.
- Fixed a bug preventing certain fish from being caught.
- Fixed a bug where affection gained during birthday conversations was incorrectly applied to Oda.
- Fixed an issue where furniture placed near the farmhouse entrance could be mistakenly removed during house upgrades.
- Fixed a bug that caused buildings to appear extremely blurry under certain conditions.
- Fixed a soft-lock issue caused by dialogue failing to trigger in specific cases.
- Fixed an issue where Kitsune's affection could reset to zero.
- Fixed a bug where some gatherable items couldn’t be collected.
- Fixed a bug where certain livestock buildings incorrectly required sakura wood.
- Made several optimizations to improve overall performance.
- Known issue: Some item icons appear in very low resolution — we’re working to fix this as soon as possible.
Tales of Seikyu - 0.3.39 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update