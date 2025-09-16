 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 19999810 Edited 16 September 2025 – 13:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's been a while! We've been cooking a major update - the last one before we release the official demo on the 22th!

There are soooo many new features it'll be hard to summarize everything. Most importantly:

∞ New "meta" loop

Experience a smoother onboarding, with a few tutorial zones followed by a chain of quests with Grandma

🌴New biome: Swamp

Weather events improvements

With VFX and sound

♫ Audio overhaul

SFXs have been added, music has been improved - tell us what you think!

💻 UI improvements

Neater, clearer UI and UI animations

I've probably forgotten quite a lot of other additions! Just try the game and let us know your thoughts before we publisher the official demo!

And as always, QOL improvements, bug fixes, new items created by our Discord community...

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3664331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link