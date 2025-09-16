It's been a while! We've been cooking a major update - the last one before we release the official demo on the 22th!

There are soooo many new features it'll be hard to summarize everything. Most importantly:

∞ New "meta" loop

Experience a smoother onboarding, with a few tutorial zones followed by a chain of quests with Grandma

🌴New biome: Swamp

Weather events improvements

With VFX and sound

♫ Audio overhaul

SFXs have been added, music has been improved - tell us what you think!

💻 UI improvements

Neater, clearer UI and UI animations

I've probably forgotten quite a lot of other additions! Just try the game and let us know your thoughts before we publisher the official demo!

And as always, QOL improvements, bug fixes, new items created by our Discord community...