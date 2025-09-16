Dear players,
This update includes the following fixes:
Fixes
Fixed an issue where the protagonist could walk infinitely.
Fixed an issue where the building shop page could freeze.
Fixed an issue where saving in certain cases caused quests to become unfinishable.
Fixed a display issue with Zhou Yi in the quest Returning Customer.
Fixed an issue where combat quests could not be completed under certain conditions.
Fixed an issue where the quests Human-Like Monster and Business Difficulty could not be accepted.
Thank you for your understanding and support! We will continue to improve the gameplay experience of The Minister.
