16 September 2025 Build 19999742 Edited 16 September 2025 – 12:46:44 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear players,

This update includes the following fixes:

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the protagonist could walk infinitely.

Fixed an issue where the building shop page could freeze.

Fixed an issue where saving in certain cases caused quests to become unfinishable.

Fixed a display issue with Zhou Yi in the quest Returning Customer.

Fixed an issue where combat quests could not be completed under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the quests Human-Like Monster and Business Difficulty could not be accepted.

Thank you for your understanding and support! We will continue to improve the gameplay experience of The Minister.

💬 Community:

QQ Group: 983443471

Discord: https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy

—— LALALA GAMES

