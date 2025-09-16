 Skip to content
16 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Here is a pretty big update packed with new content and many improvements, it also adds depth to existing content!

Update 11.0 - NEW CHARA, NEW CONTENT and ENHANCEMENT (16th September 2025)

NEW CONTENT:

  • NEW CHARACTER: Gundead (35th playable character available in the game!)

  • NEW ATTACK: Lazerdin (shoots ray laser that bounce of wall once)

  • NEW ITEM: Ricochets (red item, +1 ricochet for your projectiles)

  • NEW ENEMY TYPE: Slasher Wizard

  • NEW ENEMY TYPE: Valkyrie Disk Thrower

  • NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Boilix on Difficulty 5, unlocks Gundead

  • NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Gundead, unlocks Lazerdin

  • NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Gundead on Difficulty 5, unlocks Ricochets Item

  • (if you already completed a run with Boilix in D5 before, the corresponding achievement will be retroactively unlocked the first time you launch the game of version 11.0+)

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • Laser Eye Attack: Full Rework: It now aims in a fixed direction instead of choosing a random one each wave. Several numerical values have been adjusted for better balance.

  • Improved the RNG for Attacks the player find in Shop

  • Wormator Character: now affects the behavior of many attacks such as Bar-Bar, Laser Eye, Yoyo, Spring Punch or Whip

  • Serpent Chain Item: similarly to Wormator, it affects the behavior of many attacks

  • Many of those “Snake affected Attack” can now also be affected by “Orbit Speed” stat at the same time

  • These changes add a lot of depth to existing content and allow for some crazy new builds

  • Wormator Character: change most of the starter attacks

  • Improved the hitbox of all spiders characters: Arakna & Centilegs playable Character + Spider Minions. Centilegs was the only playable character with a punishing hitbox, but that’s now been improved for a smoother experience.

  • Bar-Bar Attack: in addition to Amount scaling, the base count of projectiles went from 3 to 3/4/5/6

  • Blastolier: now scales with Amount

  • Enemy contact damage are now disabled for a brief moment after they appear

  • Laser Eye/Liquidator: Lasers are now also affected by Transparent Attacks setting

  • Grimorius Character: can now only equip Attacks scaling with Arcane Damage

  • Belzebuth Character: improved the in-game tooltip to avoid confusion

  • Oblivion Spitter: faster fire rate, more damage, no more knockback

  • Improved the rendering of Slash Attacks/Projectiles

  • Enhancement: 2 of the new items introduced in 10.0 required to be displayed “One slot per item” in the inventory for technical reasons, I improved/reworked the systems so it doesn’t need this anymore

  • Glass Heart Item => Limited to 3

  • Chest Express => Limited to 7

  • Heart Earrings Item blue => green

  • Fame Item rework (now a white item and provide additional effects)

  • Improve the systems and balancing related to pickup spawning (like Chests)

  • Bugfix: Pickaxe Attack could display a “at the end of wave 17” (a specific wave number) instead of “at the end of wave N+4” in the Start Run menu

  • Bugfix: during the first run in an app session, if the player level up during the very first wave, the reroll price of the Level Upgrade was costing 0 due to a recent change

  • Bugfix: Amputation Item could be exploited to gain infinite Souls using the Resume Run feature

  • Lots of synergy bonus changes

  • Minor balancing tweaks

I'm having so much fun working on this game

Thanks a lot for all your support! ❤️

