Major 16 September 2025 Build 19999639
Update notes via Steam Community

There have been several updates, notably the environment was updated with the scope on performance improvements. The coastal features, biome, and landscape will be further adjusted in coming patches.   

Patch notes

The following game updates are part of the new patch, version 3.3.5.2

  • Added new quests

  • Added new Enemy AI

  • Added a new species, the Orcs, future patches will optimize story and quest integration

  • Added new feature, locked doors and gates

  • Updated the environmental theme

  • Updated the ocean, this update modified coastal features

  • Updated the Heavy Attack, now a two handed weapon attack only

  • Several miscellaneous improvements

Changed files in this update

EPICA Depot Depot 1281481
