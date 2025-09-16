There have been several updates, notably the environment was updated with the scope on performance improvements. The coastal features, biome, and landscape will be further adjusted in coming patches.
Patch notes
The following game updates are part of the new patch, version 3.3.5.2
Added new quests
Added new Enemy AI
Added a new species, the Orcs, future patches will optimize story and quest integration
Added new feature, locked doors and gates
Updated the environmental theme
Updated the ocean, this update modified coastal features
Updated the Heavy Attack, now a two handed weapon attack only
Several miscellaneous improvements
Changed files in this update