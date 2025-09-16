In recent days, producer Long Shu has optimized and improved the melee system's blocking and backstab, as well as added a heavy hit system. As a treasure game based on open world infinite exploration, survival production foundation, construction and defense, and soul RPG battles, "Dragon Road" has been persistently updated and upgraded by the author. The following optimization contents have been completed for the game:

1. Develop a melee system heavy attack module, with dual handed sword attack power twice that of regular attack, including swing attack power three times that of regular attack, and aerial slash attack power five times that of regular attack;

2. Optimize the protagonist's attack mode, using a certain number of moves (such as 8 moves) to trigger combo attacks (with a true combo probability of 1/2). Currently, the attack speed and power are doubled when using combo attacks;

3. Optimize the backstab attack (backstab), introduce Box collision body to replace C language for more accurate judgment, adopt slow motion display during backstab, and use one move to kill the critical point with a true backstab. If it is not on the front and back, it will be similar to a regular attack;

4. Optimize the blocking module, immediately change the defense action after the blocking action ends, and adjust the blocking distance reasonably;

5. Optimize the weapon system and add two handed sword weapons: one Kirin machete and one Dragon King slaying treasure sword;

6. Optimize the battle group of enemy monster bosses such as Bull Demon King, and increase the melee system to activate the Bull Demon King heavy attack system with a random probability;

7. Optimize combat groups such as fake monks, and increase the melee system to activate a long weapon heavy attack system based on random probability;