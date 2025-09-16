This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, I've got a patch with a few more bug fixes for you today:

Added ability for modders to vary reload speed of weapons according skill

Fix for being able to unbind critical menu navigation buttons

Fix for crash in SIS Clean Trash mod

Fix for error on XBox when saving very large savegames

Fix for pressing Back button on gamepad backing out of menus when you have a drop-down open instead of closing the drop-down

Fix for Charlie Gant not correctly triggering something as part of his quest if he isn't in your community at the time

Fix for rare bug where Liam Franks attacks you at a weird time if he happened to notice some property damage you caused earlier

Fix for approval and respect for giving people supplies or ripping them off in the winter food quest being way out of proportion

Fix for windows cursor becoming visible and never going away if you open the NVidia recording overlay, then alt+tab out of game and back

Fix for zombies getting into a loop of repeatedly starting the biting animation and failing when trying to bite you when you are assassinating someone

Fix for characters referring to themselves in the third person in a few speeches

Updated Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, Lithuanian, Japanese and Simplified Chinese translations

The top one - ability for modders to vary reload speed for guns and bows - doesn't affect the base game but has been quite often requested by modders and should enable a bit more variety for guns in mods.

The previous patch, v260, is now in the main branch and live on XBox :)

Lastly I wanted to give a shout out to youtuber Brian Menard, who discovered the game recently and has been recording a great looking series on it, check it out!

What's this publicbeta thing?

v261 will be in the "publicbeta" branch on Steam for a while, before pushing it to the main game and to XBox. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".