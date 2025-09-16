 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19999470 Edited 16 September 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, I've got a patch with a few more bug fixes for you today:

  • Added ability for modders to vary reload speed of weapons according skill

  • Fix for being able to unbind critical menu navigation buttons

  • Fix for crash in SIS Clean Trash mod

  • Fix for error on XBox when saving very large savegames

  • Fix for pressing Back button on gamepad backing out of menus when you have a drop-down open instead of closing the drop-down

  • Fix for Charlie Gant not correctly triggering something as part of his quest if he isn't in your community at the time

  • Fix for rare bug where Liam Franks attacks you at a weird time if he happened to notice some property damage you caused earlier

  • Fix for approval and respect for giving people supplies or ripping them off in the winter food quest being way out of proportion

  • Fix for windows cursor becoming visible and never going away if you open the NVidia recording overlay, then alt+tab out of game and back

  • Fix for zombies getting into a loop of repeatedly starting the biting animation and failing when trying to bite you when you are assassinating someone

  • Fix for characters referring to themselves in the third person in a few speeches

  • Updated Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, Lithuanian, Japanese and Simplified Chinese translations

The top one - ability for modders to vary reload speed for guns and bows - doesn't affect the base game but has been quite often requested by modders and should enable a bit more variety for guns in mods.

The previous patch, v260, is now in the main branch and live on XBox :)

Lastly I wanted to give a shout out to youtuber Brian Menard, who discovered the game recently and has been recording a great looking series on it, check it out!

What's this publicbeta thing?

v261 will be in the "publicbeta" branch on Steam for a while, before pushing it to the main game and to XBox. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

  • Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

  • If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

  • If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".

