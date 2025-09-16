 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19999460
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where sometimes you couldn't select quality for one of the locations in Preproduction.

  • Fixed several minor UI bugs.

  • Fixed a bug where the audience bonuses would appear on top of another interface, making it unreadable.

  • Fixed a bug where agents would get stuck on missions if you loaded a save with active agents' missions.

'How do I enter Beta test'?

To switch to beta branch, do the following: Right-click the game in your Steam library -> Select Properties -> Select Betas -> Choose the beta branch from the dropdown -> The game will now update to the 'beta' branch (version 0.8.50.1EA or higher is what you’re looking for).

Thank you!

