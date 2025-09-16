2025年9月16日第一次更新补丁
优化内容：
1、增加了清风崖第一场试炼的容错率，增加过陷阱的时间窗口
2、优化了武功详情的显示，现在对敌效果会显示为红色，对友效果显示为蓝色，对己效果显示为绿色
3、实装了月华轻舞剑的增益效果
4、优化了温柔一刀任务的部分演出效果
修复bug：
1、修复了序章可以拿到和兴大侠笔记的bug
2、修复了狼渊剧情中连续战斗可能触发的战斗加载不正确的bug
3、修复了小五子寺战斗偶发的卡住无法结束战斗的bug
4、修复了在施展治疗类武功时，取消自动战斗会导致卡死的bug
