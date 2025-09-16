Hey, Junkers! 🛒🥤

It’s time for another big step forward! This week’s update introduces the brand-new Market system along with the long-awaited Stamina mechanics! 💪

From now on, you can visit the shop, stock up on food and drinks, and discover which items keep you energized the longest. 🍔 Every purchase matters — choose wisely and manage your stamina to stay productive in the yard! ⚙️

This is just the beginning of expanding survival-style elements in the game. We’ll keep improving and balancing the system based on your feedback, so don’t hesitate to share your thoughts! 💬

Of course, we’ve also fixed plenty of bugs you reported — thank you for helping us make the game better every week! 🛠️

Check out the full patch notes for all the details. 📋

Market & Food

Here you can stock up on the food you need to restore stamina.

Check which products will significantly regenerate your hunger.

You can get a discount by paying the exact amount – the cashier doesn’t like counting change! 😄

Stamina & Hunger System

Keep an eye on your character’s stamina — a junkman can’t collapse from hunger!

You’ve got your portable fridge — make sure it’s always stocked and properly chilled! 😄

And if you happen to forget a meal, don’t worry! For a small fee (uhhh $1500!), the medical team will take care of you. Better avoid that expensive ride like the plague!

Video update

🚀 Market & Stamina Update – New Life for Your Junkyard!

Junkyard Roadmap

Yes, I know – you’ve asked me about this a million times 😅 and I always said I didn’t want to declare specific updates, since things on my end are pretty dynamic. But hey, to meet your expectations, I’ve finally prepared a safe update roadmap!

Just remember – besides what you see on the plan, there will also be hotfixes and smaller updates that I didn’t include here. I just wanted to give you a clear picture of what’s coming up next.

Of course, you know how it goes – sometimes a better idea pops up out of nowhere, or something urgent needs a quick fix. 😉

When the above roadmap is completed, a new one with fresh goals will follow. As I’ve mentioned many times before — we’ll be developing this game for years to come. Sure, there will be other projects along the way, but Junkyard is very close to my heart, and I’ll do everything I can to keep delivering new content long after version 1.0 and the full release. And yes, everything will be free for the base game — no paid DLCs, only free content updates.

Hotfix list 👇

🛠️Traffic jam and issue at the gas station – multiple vehicles can pile up, blocking the left turn and eventually the entire road after some time.

🛠️Fixed a blocker issue with the task requiring the hammer to break the van’s door

🛠️Fixed keybinding reset bug where some players couldn’t return controls to default

🛠️Fixed a bug causing the screen to freeze when exiting Fast Travel and immediately pressing M to open the Big Map

🛠️Improved widget readability for the Stationary Press

🛠️Fixed broken trunk texture when placing a car in the Small Crusher

🛠️Fixed overlapping texts in the Tutorial widget

🛠️Fixed issue with traffic jams forming near the Gas Station (internal note kept: “don’t know if you saved somewhere how to remove it”)

🛠️Improved layout of the Car Compactor widget

🛠️Fixed text readability in the widget when selecting a respawn point for vehicles

🛠️Adjusted UI widgets for Blue Car Renovation and Pickup 1950 to match the updated interface and improved text clarity

🛠️Introduced the Hunger System – players must now eat food to avoid collapsing and being taken to the hospital

🛠️Added the Market, where players can purchase food with different nutritional values

🛠️Implemented the Portable Fridge – bought products are stored here so players don’t need to eat them immediately

🛠️Added a Shopping Basket mechanic to collect multiple products inside the store

🛠️Added the ATM, where players can withdraw cash to pay in the Market

🛠️Implemented a payment system with real money tracking and a promotion system based on streaks

🛠️Added the Ambulance – it picks up the player after collapsing due to hunger

🛠️Introduced Fridge and Basket upgrades, allowing players to carry more items and reduce trips to the store

We’re getting a ton of feedback from you — thank you so much for that! Below are some of the latest changes and fixes — there’s actually much more going on, but we don’t log everything because, frankly, we’re rushing to keep updates coming often.

Thanks so much for your support and help in developing the game — you are the best Junkmen we know!

Check out our previous game updates!

Massive junkyard hugs from your favorite rust whisperer —

Junkman Adrian 😎🛠️💛

