The rounds no longer end when you run out of actions if you still have mods that can be applied, to allow for more clutch plays!



Added an option to minimise the game over panel so you can take screenshots or check to see what you could have done differently



Made the text indicators and animation when a token triggers a bit more prominent, as well as adding a sound effect



Added a bit more fanfare when you complete a round



Another quick update with a few improvements based on the feedback.I really appreciate all the feedback and I'm keen to do what I can to make this game the best it can be, so please do reach out if you have complaints or suggestions! Reviews are also hugely appreciated!Happy Mining,Wayne