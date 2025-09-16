 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19998982 Edited 16 September 2025 – 12:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another quick update with a few improvements based on the feedback.

  • The rounds no longer end when you run out of actions if you still have mods that can be applied, to allow for more clutch plays!
  • Added an option to minimise the game over panel so you can take screenshots or check to see what you could have done differently
  • Made the text indicators and animation when a token triggers a bit more prominent, as well as adding a sound effect
  • Added a bit more fanfare when you complete a round


I really appreciate all the feedback and I'm keen to do what I can to make this game the best it can be, so please do reach out if you have complaints or suggestions! Reviews are also hugely appreciated!

Happy Mining,
Wayne

