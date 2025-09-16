Monster Care Simulator 1.0 is here! 🎉
We’re excited to announce the full release of Monster Care Simulator with some big new features:
Online Co-op
- Play with up to 4 friends online and take care of your monsters together!
15 New Monsters
- Hatch them from eggs, care for them, and don’t forget to hunt for their shiny versions!
New Decorations
- Unlock fresh items to customize your Center and Garden.
New Toys & Instruments
- Have fun with your monsters, play with them, or make them dance to new tunes!
Thank you for supporting us during Early Access, we can’t wait to see the communities you build and the memories you create with your monsters! 💖
Changed files in this update