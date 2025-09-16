Monster Care Simulator 1.0 is here! 🎉

Online Co-op

Play with up to 4 friends online and take care of your monsters together!



15 New Monsters

Hatch them from eggs, care for them, and don’t forget to hunt for their shiny versions!



New Decorations

Unlock fresh items to customize your Center and Garden.



New Toys & Instruments

Have fun with your monsters, play with them, or make them dance to new tunes!



💌 A small note from the devs:

We’re excited to announce the full release of Monster Care Simulator with some big new features:Thank you for supporting us during Early Access, we can’t wait to see the communities you build and the memories you create with your monsters! 💖If you enjoyed the game, please consider leaving us a review on Steam – it really helps us a lot and means the world to our small team. Thank you! 🙏