With version 0.31 we’re bringing important quality-of-life features and technical improvements to the game. This update focuses on a more user-friendly interface, more stable gameplay, and a more realistic flight experience.
New
Trade UI redesigned
Cleaner and easier to use.
Added “Sell All” and “Buy All” buttons for faster trading.
Loot UI upgrade
You can now loot everything with a single button.
Reverse flight adjusted
For added realism, reverse speed is now limited to 30% of normal speed.
Updated
Code improvements to prevent UI-related crashes.
Improved planet spawner for more variety in sectors.
Loot UI now closes automatically when no items remain.
Mining UI now closes automatically when no resources remain.
Bug Fix
Tutorial bug fixed: If you cancel the tutorial, it will no longer start automatically.
