16 September 2025 Build 19998915 Edited 16 September 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

With version 0.31 we’re bringing important quality-of-life features and technical improvements to the game. This update focuses on a more user-friendly interface, more stable gameplay, and a more realistic flight experience.



New

  • Trade UI redesigned
    Cleaner and easier to use.
    Added “Sell All” and “Buy All” buttons for faster trading.

  • Loot UI upgrade
    You can now loot everything with a single button.

  • Reverse flight adjusted
    For added realism, reverse speed is now limited to 30% of normal speed.

Updated

  • Code improvements to prevent UI-related crashes.

  • Improved planet spawner for more variety in sectors.

  • Loot UI now closes automatically when no items remain.

  • Mining UI now closes automatically when no resources remain.

Bug Fix

  • Tutorial bug fixed: If you cancel the tutorial, it will no longer start automatically.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2722161
