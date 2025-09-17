 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 19998815 Edited 17 September 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Additional machine sounds
  • Additional tutorial indicators during the first use of the dry cleaning machine
  • Additional tutorial indicators during the first use of detergents
  • Additional indicator for Grandma Nana during the first interaction
  • Backlighting for the auto prices button

Changed files in this update

Depot 3558251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link