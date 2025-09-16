 Skip to content
16 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Junkyard fans!


👷‍♂️ 1.5.1 - New Update is Live! 🛠️ Thank you for all the reports about the recent update!
Here’s a small hotfix that addresses the reported issues:


🎮 Gameplay:
🔹 Added visual effect when shredding wood items.

🛠 Bug Fixes & Improvements:
🔹 Fixed an issue causing the delivery truck clock to work incorrectly.
🔹 Fixed incorrect localization text.
🔹 Fixed incorrect bed colliders when placing them into the wood shredder.
🔹 Fixed an issue causing the truck to drive too fast on the outside maps.
🔹 Fixed an issue causing the game to get stuck on the main menu.

Have Fun! 🤗
Junkyard Builder Team

