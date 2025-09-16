Hi Junkyard fans!

👷‍♂️ 1.5.1 - New Update is Live! 🛠️ Thank you for all the reports about the recent update!

Here’s a small hotfix that addresses the reported issues:

🎮 Gameplay:

🔹 Added visual effect when shredding wood items.



🛠 Bug Fixes & Improvements:

🔹 Fixed an issue causing the delivery truck clock to work incorrectly.

🔹 Fixed incorrect localization text.

🔹 Fixed incorrect bed colliders when placing them into the wood shredder.

🔹 Fixed an issue causing the truck to drive too fast on the outside maps.

🔹 Fixed an issue causing the game to get stuck on the main menu.



Have Fun! 🤗

Junkyard Builder Team