Hi Junkyard fans!
👷♂️ 1.5.1 - New Update is Live! 🛠️ Thank you for all the reports about the recent update!
Here’s a small hotfix that addresses the reported issues:
🎮 Gameplay:
🔹 Added visual effect when shredding wood items.
🛠 Bug Fixes & Improvements:
🔹 Fixed an issue causing the delivery truck clock to work incorrectly.
🔹 Fixed incorrect localization text.
🔹 Fixed incorrect bed colliders when placing them into the wood shredder.
🔹 Fixed an issue causing the truck to drive too fast on the outside maps.
🔹 Fixed an issue causing the game to get stuck on the main menu.
Have Fun! 🤗
Junkyard Builder Team
Changed files in this update