Changes
The Abandoned One’s chain now rattles as he moves, giving players an audio cue of his presence
Nightmare mode will no longer roll the Spores modifier until after 2 cycles have been completed, allowing time to prepare and purchase gas masks
The negative modifier bonus multiplier is now concealed in Nightmare mode, since showing it defeated the purpose of the modifier being a mystery (players could correlate the bonus value to the modifier itself)
High score tracking added to Snake
Fixes
Fixed the pickaxe not saving on the train correctly, which would result in errors when reloading the save file
Resolved an issue where Nightmare mode could roll with no modifier - it now always applies a random negative one
Fixed a null reference error related to items that could occur for clients when late joining
Fixed an issue where client equipment would remain visible when deployed and holstered quickly due to latency
Changed files in this update