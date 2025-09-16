 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19998725 Edited 16 September 2025 – 11:19:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • The Abandoned One’s chain now rattles as he moves, giving players an audio cue of his presence

  • Nightmare mode will no longer roll the Spores modifier until after 2 cycles have been completed, allowing time to prepare and purchase gas masks

  • The negative modifier bonus multiplier is now concealed in Nightmare mode, since showing it defeated the purpose of the modifier being a mystery (players could correlate the bonus value to the modifier itself)

  • High score tracking added to Snake

Fixes

  • Fixed the pickaxe not saving on the train correctly, which would result in errors when reloading the save file

  • Resolved an issue where Nightmare mode could roll with no modifier - it now always applies a random negative one

  • Fixed a null reference error related to items that could occur for clients when late joining

  • Fixed an issue where client equipment would remain visible when deployed and holstered quickly due to latency

Changed files in this update

Depot 2810781
