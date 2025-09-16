 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19998682 Edited 16 September 2025 – 11:13:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve been listening to your feedback and worked on making Smoke Shop Simulator smoother and more stable. This update focuses on:

-Fixed several crashes and stability issues

-Resolved visual glitches in items and environments

-Improved overall performance for a smoother gameplay experience

-Minor quality-of-life improvements

Thank you for your patience and support while we polish the game. More exciting content is on the way — stay tuned! 🚬💨

