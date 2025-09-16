We’ve been listening to your feedback and worked on making Smoke Shop Simulator smoother and more stable. This update focuses on:
-Fixed several crashes and stability issues
-Resolved visual glitches in items and environments
-Improved overall performance for a smoother gameplay experience
-Minor quality-of-life improvements
Thank you for your patience and support while we polish the game. More exciting content is on the way — stay tuned! 🚬💨
🛠️ Update: Bug Fixes & Improvements
