Hello there, fish lovers

We are thrilled to announce that the My Joyful Aquarium Early Access version is now available on Steam! From now on, you can enjoy your aquatic adventure filled with cute fish-pets, gorgeous underwater landscapes and relaxing activities. You can get your own Early Access copy at a promotional price of -10% directly on the product's Steam card here »

More about the Early Access version 🤓

My Joyful Aquarium is designed as a cozy, stress-free idle game where you can create a beautiful aquarium without worry - your fish won’t end up swimming upside down even if you haven’t logged in for a week. At the same time, we want players to enjoy a highly customizable experience, with plenty of fish species, plants, and decorations to choose from.

However, we’ve noticed that even with tutorials, new players often feel unsure about where to start. We’d like to improve this, but having played the game for so long, it’s hard for us to see which parts might be unclear to first-time players. That’s why we’d greatly appreciate any feedback on how to make the learning curve smoother and more intuitive!

Early Access and full release differences

In the future, we plan to introduce even more fish species and decorations, while also implementing the feedback we receive along the way. Additionally, we’re aiming to add quests and achievements, giving players a sense of progress and accomplishment alongside the relaxing, cozy experience.



Your feedback means everything!

Thank you, My Joyful Aquarium dev team 🖐️