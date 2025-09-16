v1.55 - HEALING POTION -

This small patch comes at the suggestion of some players, as well as some reviews, which pointed out that the game perhaps did not have enough methods or consumable items to recover lost hit points.

So, a new item has been added to recover lost HP, obtainable as loot from two levels of enemies and also found in adventures, in addition to the Beer item already included in the previous patch, which can be purchased at all inns.

The health points gained from consuming healing potions and food have also been increased. (The latter item gives 2 more HP, as I think sacrificing meat, fungus or mushrooms when cooking them for only 5 HP was not enough).

- HEALING PLANTS can now be used as a consumable that restores up to 5 HP.

- HEALING PLANTS can now be obtained as loot for defeating Average-level and Strong-level enemies.

- Now HEALING POTIONS allow you to recover up to 8 lost HP. (7 -> 8)

- Now FOOD allow you to recover up to 7 lost HP. (5 -> 7)

- Fixed a minor bug whereby characters using a spellbook found in libraries would obtain the GLACIAL BLAST spell if their WIS attribute was higher than 13, when in fact WIS must be higher than 15 to obtain this spell.

THANK YOU FOR READING