If you've been following the further development of Deck of Haunts a bit, you might have noticed we are addicted to giving free updates to the game and have been doing so non stop since release.

A big one was on Friday the 13th of June, adding the Nightmare mode and Grim Reaper.

Now... Get ready for the biggest update yet, including a Creature Starter Deck!

This free content drop brings with it:

26 new cards to haunt with.

5 new rooms to terrorize humans in.

5 new creatures to set loose in your cursed hallways.

A creature starter deck.

If you have been following along Deck of Haunts but were still on the fence to buy it or not, this is definitely the best moment to add the game to your cart 👻!

A discount that is at the same percentage as the increase in content: 25%.

As you're reading this, we're already working on something else... a custom/creative starter deck. So stay tuned for that!

As always, the change list for this update:

Changes

Added new Creatures: Imp Gravetender Webweaver Drowner Bloodletter

Added Creature Deck

Added new Rooms: Crematorium Bathing Room Mask Room Well Cave

Added new Cards: Crushing Architecture Architect's Toll Unstable Foundation Seismic Bloom Quiet the Walls Echo of Command Growing Unease Deferred Violence Rippling Fate Shared Agony Cursed Gift Creature abilities: Rip and Tear Impish Games Phantom Rite Connecting Minds Wings of Night Twice-Fooled Dead Man Walking Machinations Entangled Lunar Perigee Feast and Famine Unhallowed Ground

Hexes now stack using a single icon.

Allow the entrance room path to be built over blocking exterior tiles.

The Crypt can now be rotated.

Added glow VFX to Priests when Holy Book will block incoming Damage and Drain.

Mindwipe now affects all Stone Mason traits: They will flee when seeing a body until Mind Wipe runs out and the Unfazed Trait activates again. They will idle if they are in the Heart Room. When Mind wipe runs out they will resume their Ritual to damage the Heart.

Optimized Witch VFX performance.

Changed all the Nightmare Nights that previously had humans with the “Destined” trait. (14 in total)

Added Creatures and Pathfinder (trait) to the Glossary.

The tooltip when hovering rooms now follows the mouse cursor. The option to turn this off was added to the settings menu.

Added the option to turn off Human commentary.

Added the unlock conditions for locked cards in the collection.

Added a maximum time between turns. Instantly teleport explorers that take longer to reach their next room.

Gray out building cards if there is not enough essence.

Skip the building phase after a rest night.

Invalid building tiles added by Nightmare totem “Building code” are now saved so they stay consistent after reloading.

Balance Cards: Rumbling Lure: No longer applies the Skip Turn to Humans. Instead blocks the target room after the move is applied. Witness Me: Now applies to Heart Room and all Rooms connected to it. No longer adds Tension. Applies Drain first. Drain increased from 3 → 5. (5 → 6 upgraded). Updated card art. Deepening Shadows: Upgrade now applies the AP gain when discarded. Collective Toll: Applies Drain first.



Fixed Bugs

Fixed totem effects staying active on different runs and stacking when the modifier is also active in the new run.

Fixed highest unlocked nightmare still having the unlock condition displayed when hovered.

Fixed heart health values not being correct in the Run Management screen when exiting a run on night 1 with the Cubic Stone or No Room For Error totem active.

Fixed Unfolding Walls being selectable with the keyboard for its own discard after playing it.

Fixed the possibility to start a run with a locked deck by going back to the menu.

Fixed Undo not working when a room that was not connected to the rest of the house was removed.

Fixed Unending Madness accumulated Drain not saving correctly.

Fixed custom names duplicating when adding them, then exiting and re-entering the settings.

Fix certain controller interactions being possible when the prompt is not visible.

Fixed only one cop moving when multiple cops the shoot same blocked door.

Fixed controller input not selecting insane Humans when inspecting.

Thanks to all the players that are following us along from the start. And welcome to all potential new players reading this!

If you like Deck of Haunts, and the direction in which we are going with it, feel free to leave a review, as it helps us a lot more than you think! 👻

For those interested, since release we have pushed a ton of changes. From 1.0 until now 1.17, here follows the complete change list (excluding the latest v1.17 that you can find above).

As you can see, we're committed to shaping Deck of Haunts into the best game that we can make it, together with all of your feedback! ❤️

Changes

Prevent pathfinders from going straight into the heart the turn after they spawn by implementing an idle turn.

Unlock Bell Crush at level 5.

Added invalid target and not enough AP messages when playing invalid cards.

Added notification icon for new unlocked items in the collection.

Credits expanded and added speed up when left mouse button is held down.

Pathfinders can no longer spawn in rooms adjacent to the heart.

Lowered remove card cost from 50 to 40 essence in the boss reward screen

Reduced the card reroll initial cost from 50 to 25, and increased the increasing cost per reroll from 10 to 20

Automatically disable tutorials after the first run.

Increased Tension multipliers from x1, x2, x3, x5 to x1, x2, x4, x6

Balancing of the first 2 boss nights

Added a skip button to the card rewards during the rest night.

Holy Book no longer takes insane humans into account for the immunity check.

Priests with Holy Book can no longer be invulnerable in a Mirror Hall.

Added an unlock screen when leveling up between nights to highlight which cards are new.

Added some animation to the XP bar on the unlock screens.

Show health bar during rest night.

Removed the summed up damage numbers (3+3+3+3) on cards that affect all Humans.

Added a longer fade in/out duration for the ambient SFX of the special rooms.

Updated card tooltips that were wrong or missing.

Updated localizations for Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and German.

Cards in the Collection and Unlocked Cards screens now show their tooltips when hovered.

Enable card discovery during endless mode.

Add a Rest night to endless mode every 5 nights.

Phobia cards created by Propagating Nightmares no longer get added to the discard pile on end turn.

Building card tooltip frame and text match the color of the cards.

Harvest cards do not leave a corpse.

Added a save icon to signify when the game saves.

Enabled Steam Cloud saves.

Save slot screen overhaul with statistics per save slot.

Added starter deck selection: Default, Damage, Drain, and Chaos.

Added a new run system, to include a variety of nights during a run, that will be differently configured every time you start a new run.

Prevent the same cards from showing up immediately when rerolling.

Balance: Card: Midnights Strike: Change from Any Human to Solo Human target.

Balance: Card: Unending Madness: Change from being Uncommon to Rare.

Balance: Card: Rumbling Lure: Banish now by default, Upgrade does not banish but now costs 3AP.

Balance: Card: Cascading Mechanism: Default AP from 1 to 2, Upgraded AP from 0 to 1

Changed the "Play" button in the main menu to say "Continue" when a run is still in progress.

“Solitary” achievement trigger now works if multiple Mirror Halls are used.

Added a global limitation to the number of possible concurrent sounds.

Show the current deck on the save slot screen and the continue button.

Balance: Card: The Bell: Make it banish upon use

Added controller support for the Confirmation Dialog when restarting.

Added plus icon on the play button if new decks were unlocked.

Restarting from the Death screen keeps the active modifiers.

Added missing Banish tooltips on balanced cards.

Make card tooltips ignore hover.

Added the option to look at the content of the unlocked Decks on the Deck selection screen.

XP requirements for levels rebalanced.

Updated localizations for all languages.

Added Hard mode with curated nights.

Added Nightmare mode with curated nights .

Added Trap Deck to deck selection.

Added new Cards: Leaking Rust Improvised Snare Collective Toll Amplify Agony Dragged Under Corpse Explosion Sleep Paralysis

Added Crypt Room.

Moved modifier/totem selection to the Deck selection screen.

Added an Achievement for Completing Nightmare mode.

Removed portraits of dead Humans.

Added death animation for the heart.

Balance cards: Deepening Shadows: Is now a rare card instead of uncommon Unending Madness: Now costs 2 AP (From 1) Triskaphobia: Upgraded version now costs 2 AP, Drain 2 thrice instead of 3 AP, Drain 3 thrice Cascading mechanism: Now costs 1 AP (from 2)

Added new traits: Martyr: Adds a useless card to your deck for the rest of the night when killed. Destined: Dies upon reaching the Heart, takes max 1 damage 1 drain per turn. Wary: Flees at the sight of insane humans.

Bell Crush ignores Traits that limit damage.

New basic room floor material during the day phase, also increasing its performance.

Update the amount of turns until an extra Human spawns for the Helpline Trait in the Human portraits.

Raised Level cap to 12.

Added “Jason” as name to the name-pool.

Deafening Silence now also applies to Humans that spawn after playing it.

Mind Wipe interrupts the investigation of a Human with the Investigator trait.

Add VFX to the counter for Nightmare 10+.

Harvesting a Human with the Martyr trait does not give a Rotting Beams card anymore.

Veiled cards can no longer be removed from the deck during card removal.

Human movement improvements to reduce time between turns in large rooms: Humans will now roam to and then near the door they intend to take. Increase walking speed by 50% while roaming in a room. Increase walking speed by 20% if the path they need to travel between turns is long.

Humans spawned by the Helpline trait can no longer have the Helpline trait.

Collective Toll now correctly updates damage and drain according to the amount of traps in the room description.

Stone Masons and Master Stone Masons can no longer have the Destined trait.

Pressure Haunts Damage now depends on the Multiplier (x1, x2, x4, x6) form Tension, not just Tension itself. Base Damage reduced from 3 → 2 Upgrade base Damage reduced from 4 → 3

Added SFX: Cards: Blood Moon & Blue Moon Deja Vu Vision Of Blood And Bone Card Upgrading

Vastly improved load time of complex house layouts.

Prevent the Crypt Card from showing up after the Crypt was already built.

Reworked UI for menus.

Added custom key bindings for mouse and keyboard to the settings.

Changed save slot name to localized Profile.

Added the option to have multiple active runs Profile.

Changed the color of the Reroll button to stand out more.

Unified Echo Chamber naming (removed references to Music Room).

Increase the chance of a rare card form 10% to 20%.

Made investigated rooms more obvious.

Added the option to see upgrades in the collection

Reworked the button SFX.

Added SFX to Rumbling Lore card.

Automatically load the last used Profile

Balance Cards: Amplify Agony: Damage and Drain increase reduced from 2 → 1 (3 → 2 upgraded)

Align Glossary to the center of the screen.

Added the option to show upgrades in the Pick a Card screen.

Bugs