There was a bug that only allowed one lobby to be open at the time. This has hopefully been fixed.

Adjusted building and unit costs so wood becomes much more important at the start and stone is something you can (optionally) transition into.

Removed the option to build stone buildings at the start, you can upgrade the base to unlock stone buildings.

Builders now pause for 12 seconds if they do not have enough resources to continue building. This allows economy units to spawn so your economy does not completely break.

There's still a major bug in the selection system, I'm trying to fix this asap. If you cannot select buildings, completely close the game and restart, that should fix it.

I'm aware the building and selection systems are not optimal, this will be fixed in the future. For now, just click around a bit until you get the right building selected. If builders are blocking your selection, you can send them away by starting a building somewhere far away and then destroying the building. Or just destroy the builder.