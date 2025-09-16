Hitori Achlyz(Mist)(Character)

Voice Overs for general player actions have been added.

Base POW has been increased from 6 -> 8.

Base END has been increased from 50 -> 80.

Increased Smog(Trait) damage from 10% -> 30% Magic Attack

Fixed the tooltip description of the trait where it says it deals 100% attack damage to it's intended value.







Hitori Achlyz(Mist)(Assist)

Assist version by default will have Smog(trait), dealing 30% Magic Attack damage overtime.







The Final Flame has been updated to ver 1.0.0.4 with regards to Hitori Achylz(Mist)To reward players for unlocking Hitori Achylz(Mist), this version of Hitori has been adjusted for better ease of use.Thank you everyone for your support for the game! If there are any game breaking bugs, please do report it and we'll do our best to address them.Aside from bug fixes and balance adjustments, the next major update for the game will be on mid October, featuring a new character and a new boss, and we hope you will be looking forward to it!