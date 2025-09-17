Added the Carambola W1.8 Pro drone and blueprint,

Added the Blast 1003 14800KV motors,

Added the Avatar HD Lite camera,

Added the ability for pilots to remove their time on a leaderboard,

Added the XoXoL FPV as a brand partner

Added bots for the official races in Azure District - GRIP environment,

Added PVC pipes and connectors to the Track Builder,

Updated the third-person camera look-at position for a better experience,

Updated the leaderboards and replay menu's to better handle ultra-wide screen resolutions,

Fixed issue in the leaderboards when attempting to scroll to your entry, but isn't available yet in the leaderboard,

Fixed issue in the expanded content selection UI,

Fixed issue with the blower fans not turning on when hitting them