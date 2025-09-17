 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 19998446 Edited 17 September 2025 – 07:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Say Hello to My Little Friend: the Carambola, a shiny new 1.8-inch digital FPV quad from XoXoL FPV. Oh, and for anyone running their local community-drone racing micro drones competition 😉, the track builder just got some new goodies.

Changelist

  • Added the Carambola W1.8 Pro drone and blueprint,

  • Added the Blast 1003 14800KV motors,

  • Added the Avatar HD Lite camera,

  • Added the ability for pilots to remove their time on a leaderboard,

  • Added the XoXoL FPV as a brand partner

  • Added bots for the official races in Azure District - GRIP environment,

  • Added PVC pipes and connectors to the Track Builder,

  • Updated the third-person camera look-at position for a better experience,

  • Updated the leaderboards and replay menu's to better handle ultra-wide screen resolutions,

  • Fixed issue in the leaderboards when attempting to scroll to your entry, but isn't available yet in the leaderboard,

  • Fixed issue in the expanded content selection UI,

  • Fixed issue with the blower fans not turning on when hitting them

