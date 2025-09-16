- Added French localization.
French localization created by Daniel Schneider Ruhland.
- Added Auto Aim into the game.
It can be enabled from the Options Menu. When using it, player's weapons will automatically lock onto enemy nearest to the center of the screen.
- Added option to change Player Crosshair visibility.
- Pressing 'Interact' key during an Eavesdrop before the eavesdrop text has been completed will no longer skip to the next Eavesdrop section but just show the full current Eavesdrop line (consistent with how the rest of the dialogue works in the game).
- Fixed a bug where Warning sign icons around the 'Flatlined' text in the Game Over screen wouldn't show up.
- The message warning the player about receiving Neuro Damage at the end of story section set within deceased spy's memories is now localized into player's selected language.
- Improved numerous UI overflow issues in non-English languages.
VERSION 2.2.0 - French Localization & Auto Aim
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3539441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update