16 September 2025 Build 19998444 Edited 16 September 2025 – 11:13:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added French localization.
French localization created by Daniel Schneider Ruhland.

- Added Auto Aim into the game.
It can be enabled from the Options Menu. When using it, player's weapons will automatically lock onto enemy nearest to the center of the screen.

- Added option to change Player Crosshair visibility.

- Pressing 'Interact' key during an Eavesdrop before the eavesdrop text has been completed will no longer skip to the next Eavesdrop section but just show the full current Eavesdrop line (consistent with how the rest of the dialogue works in the game).

- Fixed a bug where Warning sign icons around the 'Flatlined' text in the Game Over screen wouldn't show up.

- The message warning the player about receiving Neuro Damage at the end of story section set within deceased spy's memories is now localized into player's selected language.

- Improved numerous UI overflow issues in non-English languages.

