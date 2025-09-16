 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19998133 Edited 16 September 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes

  • Fixed various instances that caused the player to get stuck in black screen after continuing journey
  • Fixed a few instances where reloading could get stuck and players were unable to shoot
  • Fixed 2 milestones that had wrong descriptions

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3223161
