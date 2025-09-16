Bugfixes
- Fixed various instances that caused the player to get stuck in black screen after continuing journey
- Fixed a few instances where reloading could get stuck and players were unable to shoot
- Fixed 2 milestones that had wrong descriptions
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update