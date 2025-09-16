 Skip to content
Major 16 September 2025 Build 19998118 Edited 16 September 2025 – 10:46:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After long discussions and several stages of voting we decided to change title of the game to better match with what this game is about. So meet "Olaf and the Crowning Hangover"! This title is also a bit of a spoiler to what will be in the full version of the game.

