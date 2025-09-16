- Fixed missing application icon for the Windows executable
- Fixed an issue that caused buildings to be clickable underneath UI elements
- Experimental fix for Japanese text wrapping
Patch notes 0.7.0.2
This is a small bugfix release fixing a couple of issues reported for the recent major update.
