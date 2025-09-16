 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19997970 Edited 16 September 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a small bugfix release fixing a couple of issues reported for the recent major update.

  • Fixed missing application icon for the Windows executable
  • Fixed an issue that caused buildings to be clickable underneath UI elements
  • Experimental fix for Japanese text wrapping

Changed files in this update

