Autumn isn’t just about colorful leaves – it’s also bringing a wave of creativity to My Little Farmies! The new autumn event is all about clever minds, brilliant inventions, and exciting discoveries.

Place invention-themed decorations such as the telescope, the printing press, and Leonardo’s aerial screw. Each decoration you place will grant you a certain number of Eyeglasses. The more you collect, the greater your rewards!

In the Friends Shop, you’ll also find the Planning Board and the Large Horse Plow as special decorations you can gift to fellow players. This way, you can help each other turn your farms into true centers of knowledge.

Of course, there are fantastic rewards once again, including Gold Boosters and warehouse expansions. But the highlight of this autumn event is the brand-new Schoolhouse! For the first time, you’ll be able to produce items like the ruler, slate, and schoolbag – perfect for all the small and big thinkers on your farm.

The autumn event runs until September 23 at 10:59 am CEST. So join in, set up your decorations, and let the spark of invention light up your village!