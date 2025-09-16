 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 19997786 Edited 16 September 2025 – 13:46:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Managers, the wait is FINALLY over, and the match day has come!

Step into the shoes of a football club owner and a manager, and lead your team from the amateur leagues to the top tier of professional football. In this unique and strategic card-based management sim, every decision you make matters. Will you bribe the referee to secure a win? Fire a key member of your staff to balance the books? Or make a last-minute transfer to boost your team's morale? The fate of your club is in your hands.

What you can look forward to:

  • Strategic Card-Based Gameplay

  • Customise your club

  • Simulated tactical matches

  • Transfers, seasonal reports

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link