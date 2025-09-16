Hi fabulous Knights and Queens, and gaymers, xD
We’ve just released a major content update for The Chronicles of Lancelot Combo – bringing new story, new battles, fixes, and quality-of-life improvements. Here’s what’s inside:
🏞️ New Content
New Cave Storyline – Dive into a mysterious new labyrinth featuring Aricen, and Puck the Fairy King.
New Boss: Minotaur – A mighty challenge awaits those brave enough to face the labyrinth beast.
New Creature: The oddly charming but dangerous Snail with… unique features.
Special Scene with Puck 😉
New Summon: Gaya – A supportive summon who restores mana to your whole team after combat.
New NSFW Scene – Experience a fresh moment in Grailwood Village.
🎮 Gameplay Improvements
Controller Support Everywhere – You can now play through the entire game with a controller (previously some minigames required mouse).
Better Minimap – Zoom out twice as far (instead of just once) for improved exploration.
More Battle Balance – Combat has been tuned and refined for smoother progression.
Plus, many small improvements across the game.
🛠️ Bug Fixes
Fixed missing cave entrance markers in the Avalon mini-map (beach ↔ cave path).
Fixed missing cave entrance at the village chief’s house.
Fixed issue where defeating Pestilence Boss did not mark the quest as completed.
Fixed floating villager in Avalon.
Fixed missing animation in an NSFW scene with Takumi.
…and many more minor bug fixes.
🎁 Bonus Gift
We’re giving away a free digital art book to everyone who follows our Facebook Fanpage
https://www.facebook.com/GayetiStudio/
It includes never-before-seen artwork and bonus content. Don’t miss it!
That’s it for now – thank you for supporting The Chronicles of Lancelot!
Stay tuned, we’ll keep polishing, improving, and adding more love into the game 💖
Changed files in this update