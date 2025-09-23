- Increases the time you can sprint
- Minor typo fixes
- Attempt to fix an animation error when aiming guns. Sometimes when changing directions quickly, it can still get a little weird. But at least it should be less impossible-contortions weird.
v1.0.8
Desert Angels was recently demoed at the Seattle Indies Expo, and got a lot of good feedback there. This is a small patch that addresses some of the issues found there:
