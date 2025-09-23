 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Ship of Heroes Deadlock Dying Light: The Beast
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 19997694 Edited 23 September 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Desert Angels was recently demoed at the Seattle Indies Expo, and got a lot of good feedback there. This is a small patch that addresses some of the issues found there:

  • Increases the time you can sprint
  • Minor typo fixes
  • Attempt to fix an animation error when aiming guns. Sometimes when changing directions quickly, it can still get a little weird. But at least it should be less impossible-contortions weird.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3048771
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3048772
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link