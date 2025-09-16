Update Log

Fixed a type error of the Reflex Barrage upgrade.



The My Upgrades list is now sorted from oldest to newest.



Added buttons to join the QQ group and Discord server on the main menu.



To optimize late-game performance, barrage bullets will now merge when there are too many bullets on screen.



Now, clicking on an owned pet in the Pet Shop page will equip it and switch to the Equip page.



Increased the Blast Area of the Blast I/II/III power-ups.



Added and updated some upgrade icons.



Defender: Spread Arc +10 → +5 .



Defender skill energy cost factor: 9 → 5 .



Ranger: Attack Speed x120% → x150% . Added Bullet Speed x120% .



Ranger Module Reckless Dash energy cost factor: 9 → 5 .



Adjusted normal attack sound effects.



Added a game parameter Extra Difficulty: a mechanic that shifts future difficulty forward, replacing some parameter modifications in Challenges and Multi-level, making the actual difficulty at different stages of the game more reasonable.



The specific effects of Extra Difficulty can be check in the tooltip for the related game parameters.



The Extra Difficulty value will also be displayed at the top right corner of the combat scene.



Removed 5 challenges: Fierce Offensive, Better Minion, Better Boss, Hard Training, Advanced Challenge.



Added 9 difficulty levels in the Challenge card that affect Extra Difficulty. The default difficulty is F, and the highest difficulty, SSS, provides Score Multiplier x1000%.



Adjusted the combat level requirements for unlocking all Challenge options.



Multi-level challenge rework: No longer increases Minion HP, Hexagon Enemy, and Enemy Damage. Reduced the increase in Boss HP, and added Extra Difficulty increase.



The highest Multi-level reached in each difficulty level will now be recorded separately.



Game parameter Minion Spawn: Reduced growth at all levels and removed the explosive growth mechanic after level 100.



Game parameter Level Duration base value: 30 → 40 .



Game parameter Minion HP: No longer jumps abruptly every 10 levels, but increases smoothly between every 10 levels, to better fit the Multi-level mechanic. Redesigned the growth curve after level 60, and significantly reduced the growth rate after level 100.



Game parameter Boss HP: Reduced the growth rate at all levels, especially after level 100.



Game parameter Enemy Damage: Since it is no longer directly affected by Challenge and Multi-level, but indirectly by Extra Difficulty, its primary growth now scales with the level itself. The growth curve for all levels has been redesigned.



Game parameters Minion Speed and Boss Speed: Redesigned the growth curve after level 100.



Increased enemy spawn interval by 100% and enemy count per wave by 200%.



Increased level progress gained from destroying minions by 100%.



Increased the base size of all minions and bosses by 50%.



Now, overlapping Mines will detonate sequentially when triggered by a minion. Extra mines won't detonate if the minion is already destroyed.



Removed the Special Stats HP Recovery.



Modified effects of 7 upgrades: Self Healing, Powerful Healing, Wheel of Fortune, Recovery Zone, Shield Link, First Aid, Egoism.



Modified preconditions of 1 upgrade: First Aid.



Modified types of 1 upgrade: Egoism.



The leaderboard now displays the player's chosen difficulty level.



The leaderboard now records details of pet, initial upgrades, and challenges. The interface for viewing this information will be updated in a later version.



Routinely cleared leaderboard data.



Recent Development Plan

Expand leaderboard functionality.



Add practical assistance features.



Community

This update includes all the beta changes from v0.7.0t1 to v0.7.0t3, along with some additional changes, now all available on the default branch.Your suggestions and feedback are quite valuable to me.Please feel free to share them via Steam or Discord.I'd love to hear from you!