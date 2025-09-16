Hi folks. Today’s patch brings a few more community-requested features and pushes a major story branch forward. I can’t share details without spoiling it, and it’s still not fully complete, but release is coming fast so it’s all hands on deck. The final part of this story will arrive first on beta and then in 1.0, which will likely be the next public update. If you have any ideas or suggestions, let me know, and if possible, I’ll try to implement them in the coming patches. If not, they may still show up in a future post-1.0 update. But we’ll talk more about the exact release timing and my post-launch support plans in the near future.

If you spot any issues or bugs in the new content or features, please report them so I can fix them as soon as possible. Saves from 0.8.35 will be safe to continue into the full release, barring any unexpected story bugs.

On a side note, you can now play Erannorth Renaissance on GeForce Now as an install-to-play title if that’s what you want. You can check the patch notes if you don’t mind spoilers on the new story content and how far it’s implemented in this build. For now, let’s focus on the new additions.

First up is a new preview in the quest tracker. You can hover over your objectives to read the matching journal entry without opening the journal.

Note that this will not work in Contract quests, since there is nothing more to show there.

Here I am hovering over "A Foot in the Door."

Bounty contracts had a silly fail outcome. After losing a quarry, they would still linger in the same tile waiting to be arrested. Now they escape for real, and you can fail to capture them if you miss any attempt or they can slip into another region and force you to track them down again.

I took this Bounty in Llanford, however I failed to capture her.

She escaped in Keywick. Where? No clue. Back to asking around.

I finally caught her!

Keywick counts as both her arrest site and the location of her prison.

Speaking of which, the Relationship UI now shows more accurate details.

Contracts received more improvements and safeguards. Dead and arrested NPCs are now stored persistently, ensuring you won’t meet them by accident on the streets and leaving room for future use as well.

There are also of few other UI related improvements.

You can now distinguish equippable items more easily in your inventory and in the Barter UI.

And that's all for today folks! In the meantime, enjoy the latest additions and bugfixes, and check the patch notes below for the full rundown.

Patch Notes - 16/09/25 # 0.8.35

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where arrested NPCs did not have their contracts fully purged from the contract database.

Fixed a bug where reloading mid-conversation with a random NPC failed to restore and display their name and other variables.

Fixed an issue where the "New Life" quest in sandbox would not complete after its final active objective.

Fixed an issue with "The Orb" quest remaining incomplete even after completed.

Fixed some typos in various conversations.

Fixed some issues in the Broken Cart event.

Fixed 2 Companions Reyla & Marie missing the Undead Physiology perk despite being Vampires.

Increased the padding in Character Creation details to prevent text from being cropped when the scrollbar is visible at certain resolutions.

New Story Content

Added Reyla's Journal, where you can learn more about her motivations and backstory.

You can now pursue the Orb further after losing it in Valetport, as long as Reyla is alive.

Or attempt to reunite with Reyla after she leaves you dry in Valetport.

Added 2 new potentially steamy encounters.

Both new branches are incomplete and will expand in the upcoming beta patches and 1.0. You can't yet continue the story in Ponthill nor Denham.

Saves from before 0.8.35 will work if they are at a point before losing the Orb to Claire.

Saves made after 0.8.35 contain all the essential plot flags to resume this story when it is fully ready, and this build is recommended for starting new games in preparation for the full release.

Misc Improvements/Additions