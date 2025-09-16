Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

I had some small bug-fixes and typos to clear out, Demonfox articles becoming available a day too early, that kind of thing. I figured I could do a quick pass and push a fix to main-line. Little did I know I was about to be ambushed.

Lin is a scene stealer bar none; originally planned as an extra with no speaking lines, she ended up grabbing one of the 4 endings of Morningstar for herself. In this little update she also has two long Facial conversations with you, sending along plenty of images to keep you inspired until next time you see her.



To access them, load the End of Game save, and make sure you finished Lin's Questline.

Snowdrop is of course the original scene stealer; planned as one-off gag in Love of Magic she charmed herself into a recurring role, a military career and a cameo in Morningstar that ended up being about 5x as long as originally planned.

Given a chance it is of course entirely predictable that she would want more content. As with Lin, to access it; make sure you've completed Snowdrop's storyline (until the Gala night), and load the end of Game save. That'll transport you to Day 115, and new stories open up, including night-time selfies from Snowdrop and Lin.

And with that I leave Love of Magic and Morningstar behind, at least for now, and focus on Wings of Empire. It's a Space Opera set in a world where the Roman Empire never fell, but clawed it's way to the stars. The long cold war with the Commonwealth is heating up, and the galaxy is preparing for war.

I've now started on Act III, with the first few days complete. Content wise that means I'm a little less than halfway through the first of three books. You can check it out on the Development beta branch of Morningstar, where it'll sit until it goes on sale.



If that sounds interesting, give it a wishlist to help it do well at launch!





Enjoying these little snippets of additional content? Let me know in the comments!