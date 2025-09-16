Bug Fixes

Gameplay Bugs

Fixed a glitch where Imitation Crab cannot transform into a Bubble Parrot

Reported by Lavauk



Achievement Bugs

"Salty Seadog" achievemnt can no longer be acquired by not exiting a finished level



Visual Bugs

Fixed Twilight Zone vision shader issues on Linux / Steam Deck, when not running through Proton

Reported by Natlove



issues on Linux / Steam Deck, when not running through Proton Fixed a glitch where the "Bottled Hollow" shop item is displayed as a Mutant Elixir instead



Misc Bugs

Fixed a glitch where players could get stuck after Level 3-10's second-last wave



Misc Changes

Achievements

"Photomania" achievement now requires 15 on-field Lantern Fish, instead of 10



Level Adjustments

Repositioned Level 3-10 Clam locations



Clam locations Reduced Level 3-10 enemies spawns later on

While 3-10 has been the highlight of many people's playthroughs, I've also heard many say it is far too overwhelming. I'm tuning down the number of skeletons that interfere with the player. The Clams have been repositioned to prevent certain optimal strategies.



SPOILERS



Dr. Kraxen will now hop towards the player at the start of his final phase

This is due to a bug report by TrulyAzul - Dr. Kraxen normally clears all the boulders near you at the start of phase 2, and I am apply this to phase 3 as well, in case any player got trapped.



Some Twilight Zone Boss reworks

People are saying he's a lot more fun to fight now after the patch. I did some preliminary balancings - Will make him better yet in a day or two!



Misc

Added some alternate dialogues



Time for the post-release Patch :D(Full disclosure: It normally takes me a month to make a boss fight, but I had to make the Twilight Zone boss in 3 days. He needs A LOT of tweaking right now, and I intend to majorly rework him in the next few days!)If you encounter any bugs while playing, please-------------------------------------------------------------------(I am aware of several other issues you guys have reported - I will aim to fix them soon!)