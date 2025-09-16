(Full disclosure: It normally takes me a month to make a boss fight, but I had to make the Twilight Zone boss in 3 days. He needs A LOT of tweaking right now, and I intend to majorly rework him in the next few days!)
If you encounter any bugs while playing, please report them to me on Discord!
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Bug Fixes(I am aware of several other issues you guys have reported - I will aim to fix them soon!)
Gameplay Bugs
- Fixed a glitch where Imitation Crab cannot transform into a Bubble Parrot
- Reported by Lavauk
- Fixed a glitch where Watchdog's cost isn't capped at 60 pearls
Achievement Bugs
- "Salty Seadog" achievemnt can no longer be acquired by not exiting a finished level
- Fixed a glitch where "Salty Seadog" achievemnt fails to unlock
- Fixed a glitch where "Archeologist" achievemnt does not unlock
- Fixed a glitch where "Bountiful Harvest" achievemnt does not unlock
- Fixed a glitch where "Break Time" achievement could be unlocked by stunning a Diver that's not drilling (but had reached max charge before)
Visual Bugs
- Fixed Twilight Zone vision shader issues on Linux / Steam Deck, when not running through Proton
- Reported by Natlove
- Fixed a glitch where the "Bottled Hollow" shop item is displayed as a Mutant Elixir instead
Misc Bugs
- Fixed a glitch where players could get stuck after Level 3-10's second-last wave
Misc Changes
Achievements
- "Photomania" achievement now requires 15 on-field Lantern Fish, instead of 10
Level Adjustments
- Repositioned Level 3-10 Clam locations
- Reduced Level 3-10 enemies spawns later on
- While 3-10 has been the highlight of many people's playthroughs, I've also heard many say it is far too overwhelming. I'm tuning down the number of skeletons that interfere with the player. The Clams have been repositioned to prevent certain optimal strategies.
- SPOILERS
- Dr. Kraxen will now hop towards the player at the start of his final phase
- This is due to a bug report by TrulyAzul - Dr. Kraxen normally clears all the boulders near you at the start of phase 2, and I am apply this to phase 3 as well, in case any player got trapped.
- Some Twilight Zone Boss reworks
- People are saying he's a lot more fun to fight now after the patch. I did some preliminary balancings - Will make him better yet in a day or two!
Misc
- Added some alternate dialogues
