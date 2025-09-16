 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19997601 Edited 16 September 2025 – 10:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v5.0.13.0

Patch Notes

Level Design

  • Fixed an issue where Ritoring spawned in locations where it could not be collected

  • Fixed awkward potion presentation for the Jelly Shell creature

  • Fixed incorrect translation in the Encyclopedia research task description for the Pumpkin Dog creature

  • Adjusted fishing areas in the lower part of Cloud Valley

  • Fixed an issue where Ellie could clip through the upper part of the red mushrooms in Cloud Valley

Balancing

  • Adjusted the ratio of Candies required in Deliver Quests so that usage of specific creature collectibles is not overly concentrated

  • Fixed an issue where Deliver Quest reward multipliers were incorrectly set, causing all themes to be sold at the same price

  • Adjusted the selling price of the basic broom provided in the tutorial

  • Adjusted the condition in Potion/Candy research tasks from requiring a crafting score of 80 or higher to 70

Scenario

  • Fixed an issue in the quest <A Way to Get Rid of the Giant Prickly Vines> where it was possible to enter an incorrect flow when viewing the Giant Prickly Vines

  • Fixed an issue in the quest <Star of Wisteria> where certain items continued to appear

  • Added missing objective text in Vintz Villager Quests

  • Fixed a bug where the quest <Who Will Come Back? 1> had duplicate paragraphs

  • Fixed typos

Sound

  • Adjusted the volume of water sound effects that play after temple repair

  • Fixed logo sound

Known Issues Being Fixed

  • Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

  • Issue where controls may occasionally stop when repeatedly crafting the 'Enhance Intellect Potion'

  • An issue where controller input prompts are not displayed correctly in the tutorial that appears as a window

  • An issue where, if forced sleep occurs while using a jump pad, after the sleep cutscene ends and the screen brightens, Ellie is not located in the Witch’s House.

Not a Bug

  • Witch’s Work Tools are gradually unlocked in the shop according to Candy Encyclopedia theme completion rates (20% Cloud Valley Candies, 20% Starlit Cave Candies). If not achieved, only Lv.1 is available for purchase.

  • The base values and growth rates of Energy and Stamina have been changed compared to pre-release for balancing purposes. The difference in values is not a bug but an intended specification.

Changed files in this update

