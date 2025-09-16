v5.0.13.0
Patch Notes
Level Design
Fixed an issue where Ritoring spawned in locations where it could not be collected
Fixed awkward potion presentation for the Jelly Shell creature
Fixed incorrect translation in the Encyclopedia research task description for the Pumpkin Dog creature
Adjusted fishing areas in the lower part of Cloud Valley
Fixed an issue where Ellie could clip through the upper part of the red mushrooms in Cloud Valley
Balancing
Adjusted the ratio of Candies required in Deliver Quests so that usage of specific creature collectibles is not overly concentrated
Fixed an issue where Deliver Quest reward multipliers were incorrectly set, causing all themes to be sold at the same price
Adjusted the selling price of the basic broom provided in the tutorial
Adjusted the condition in Potion/Candy research tasks from requiring a crafting score of 80 or higher to 70
Scenario
Fixed an issue in the quest <A Way to Get Rid of the Giant Prickly Vines> where it was possible to enter an incorrect flow when viewing the Giant Prickly Vines
Fixed an issue in the quest <Star of Wisteria> where certain items continued to appear
Added missing objective text in Vintz Villager Quests
Fixed a bug where the quest <Who Will Come Back? 1> had duplicate paragraphs
Fixed typos
Sound
Adjusted the volume of water sound effects that play after temple repair
Fixed logo sound
Known Issues Being Fixed
Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed
Issue where controls may occasionally stop when repeatedly crafting the 'Enhance Intellect Potion'
An issue where controller input prompts are not displayed correctly in the tutorial that appears as a window
An issue where, if forced sleep occurs while using a jump pad, after the sleep cutscene ends and the screen brightens, Ellie is not located in the Witch’s House.
Not a Bug
Witch’s Work Tools are gradually unlocked in the shop according to Candy Encyclopedia theme completion rates (20% Cloud Valley Candies, 20% Starlit Cave Candies). If not achieved, only Lv.1 is available for purchase.
The base values and growth rates of Energy and Stamina have been changed compared to pre-release for balancing purposes. The difference in values is not a bug but an intended specification.
Changed files in this update